1. Massive two-alarm fire destroys Mooresville home

Fire officials in Iredell County are investigating after a Mooresville home was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. It happened on Hickory Hill Road around 4 a.m. A team of nearly 50 firefighters got the fire under control in about two hours, and thankfully, no one was hurt.

Witnesses said the people who lived at the home had a Fourth of July party Wednesday and fireworks were seen coming from the home. Officials at the scene said it's too early to determine the cause of the fire at this time.

At least 10 fire agencies responded to the scene because the neighborhood doesn't have hydrants, which required firefighters to bring in tanker trucks and water from outside areas to extinguish the fire.

2. 16-year-old girl killed in accident at Rainbow Falls on July 4th

The accident occurred about noon. Multiple agencies responded, including Lake Toxaway Volunteer Fire Department, N.C. State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service. The victim’s name has not yet been released and responding agencies have been unavailable to provide information on what happened.

This is the second fatality at Rainbow Falls in less than two weeks. On June 23, John Shaffer, 42, of Charleston, S.C., was swept over the falls while trying to save his dog.

This is also the sixth waterfall-related death in Western North Carolina this year, one of the deadliest in recent history.

3. Volunteer firefighter killed, 2 women hurt in Rowan County crash

A firefighter with Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, later identified as 55-year-old Michael Goodnight, was on his way to a call of another accident. Witnesses say Goodnight slammed his red truck into a silver Mustang on Gold Knob Road in Salisbury, killing Goodnight and injuring two women inside the Mustang.

Both women were seriously hurt and airlifted to the hospital. A man told NBC Charlotte one of the women inside the Mustang was mourning the loss of her father, who died Tuesday after battling cancer.

4. Uber driver sexually assaulted by passenger asking for changes after attack

The victim, who only spoke to NBC Charlotte, says she wants Uber to take new safety measures to protect drivers. She says she wants to see a panic button on the Uber app.

Our Defenders team started looking into the issue. Just last month, NBC Charlotte reported on a new emergency button for Uber riders that directly connects them with 911. Now, Uber tells NBC Charlotte a similar feature for drivers is coming soon.

“One of our priorities is to make sure both customers and drivers are utilizing best safe practices,” said Lieutenant Brad Koch with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

5. Man charged with assaulting 12-year-old at uptown Charlotte park

The man accused of attacking a 12-year-old boy in First Ward Park last week has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Benjamin Keyser

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

CMPD tweeted a photo of the suspect, identified as Benjamin Keyser, 39, saying he physically assaulted a boy in First Ward Park on June 29. Investigators confirmed to NBC Charlotte that Keyser was in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. He is charged with misdemeanor assault in relation to the alleged attack.

"A man grabbed him by his neck and threw him down to the ground," said the mother of the boy, who asked to not be identified.

