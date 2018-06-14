1. Swim advisories issued for 10 sections of Myrtle Beach due to high-level bacteria

Planning a trip to Myrtle Beach to kickstart your summer? You'll want to read this. Ten sections of the South Carolina beach are under swim advisories after health officials detected high levels of bacteria in the water.

Health officials say it is still safe to wade, collect shells and fish in the area. But avoid swallowing the water by keeping your head above the water. People with open cuts or other wounds should avoid contact with the water, DHEC said.

2. Mom of baby found dead in diaper box now charged with murder

The mother accused of lying about her 11-month-old's kidnapping is now charged with her murder. Breanna Lewis, 19, is charged with murder by child abuse in connection with the death of her daughter Harlee, South Carolina officials said.

Last month, baby Harlee's remains were found in a trash bag in a diaper box several hundred feet behind the family's home in Chesterfield County. Deputies allege that Lewis admitted to fabricating a story about a man assaulting her and abducting the child when police arrived at the scene.

Lewis is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

3. More than a dozen people were charged in a multi-state drug ring

The FBI, along with state and local authorities across the Carolinas, charged 14 people in a massive drug bust Wednesday. Eight of the suspects were arrested in either Charlotte or Rock Hill.

The suspects are accused of selling various drugs, ranging from crack cocaine to prescription pills and marijuana. In addition to drug charges, they're accused of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

4. Amendment opens the door for changes to controversial I-77 toll lanes

You've heard this before, but this time, lawmakers believe they've reached a compromise on the I-77 toll lanes. An amendment headed by State Rep. John Bradford won't stop the project completely, but it would make one of the two new lanes along I-77 free to use.

The amendment would also set aside $300 million in case the state is handed down any fines for changing the contract of the tolls. The money would be paid back from revenue generated by the two remaining toll lanes.

“We don’t know how this is going to go, and we don’t know what the negotiations of a contract change or modification would look like. The big mystery here is when it will happen and how much will it cost?” Bradford said.

5. Female coach interns with Carolina Panthers

Jennifer King's an intern, but she's no rookie coach. In case you didn't know, King is the head coach of the women's basketball team at Johnson & Wales. Fresh off their national championship season, King became the first female intern coach in Panthers history this year.

King said her coaching career turned to basketball when it seemed impossible for her to get involved in football, especially at the professional level.

King played ten seasons with the Carolina Phoenix and now is a wide receiver for the New York Sharks, a women's professional football team. She plays for the team while coaching basketball at Johnson & Wales.

For King, it's an opportunity to get a look on the other side of the fence and inspire others that no dream is too big, even if it's never been done before.

"You can do anything. It's so special to see someone in a position that you never thought you could be in. And I think for the little girls, that's what I want. Just to let them know that they can do it," King said.

