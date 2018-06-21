1. Matthews teen charged in stabbing death of brother

A 19-year-old Matthews man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of his older brother.

Matthews Police responded to a reported assault on Candlelight Woods Drive Wednesday night. When police arrived, they found 25-year-old Assim Johnson suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Photo submitted by Matthews Police.

A short time later, 19-year-old Shameir Johnson was taken into custody. He was charged with first-degree murder and other related charges. Johnson is expected to appear in court Friday.

2. CMPD is investigating a man's claim that his drink was drugged at Common Market in Plaza Midwood

The man said he was at Common Market on June 15 when the suspect reportedly slipped a narcotic into his drink. After he was incapacitated, the victim said the suspect took his wallet, which contained his debit card, $20 cash and his business credit card, which was used to purchase several items.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

4. It's officially summer. Beat the heat with these frozen freebies and sweet treat deals

The longest day of the year just got a little sweeter.

For the first day of summer Thursday, several businesses are offering frozen freebies or sweet, discounted treats.

June 21 also is National Smoothie Day, National Selfie Day and a host of other made-up holidays — all good excuses for getting free food and discounts.

From discounted tea at Bojangles' to free ice cream at Dairy Queen, plenty of businesses are getting in on the summer deals. Click here for a complete list of discounts and freebies.

5. South Carolina firefighter offers reward for stolen K9

Carl Hall with Horry County Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook Tuesday that someone had stolen his K9 out of his SUV along with some gear. He said there was a reward of $3,500 for the certified search and rescue dog. The post has been shared more than 32,000 times.

The three-year-old black and tan German shepherd is valued at $10,000. The stolen gear, including a K9 GPS tracker and K9 vest, was worth more than $400.

If you know anything about this case, call North Myrtle Beach Police at 843-280-5511.

