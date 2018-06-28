1. Sedgefield woman says peeper woke her up in the middle of the night

A south Charlotte woman said it was around 3 a.m. Tuesday when she was awakened by a tapping sound on her bedroom window. When she got out of bed to take a closer look, the woman was horrified at the sight of a broad-shouldered man peering through the glass.

The incident is the latest in a string of reported crimes in areas that are normally quiet. With 15 home break-ins reported in Myers Park, Cotswold and Eastover in the past month, homeowners say just because the city's growing, high crime shouldn't be normal. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they are increasing patrols across the area after the reports.

If you see something suspicious or have information about any of these incidents, you're asked to call CMPD at 704-334-1600 immediately.

2. Report: David Tepper wants to buy out all Panthers minority owners

When David Tepper purchased the Panthers from Jerry Richardson, it was unclear if the hedge fund manager would seek out minority partners. According to a recent report in Sports Business Daily, not only is Tepper not seeking out minority partners, he wants to buy out all current minority owners, as well.

Tepper reportedly bid $2.2 billion for Jerry Richardson's majority ownership, which according to the report, was about 48-percent of the franchise. Buying out all of the current minority owners, including Richardson's wife, two of his kids and several local individuals, could cost Tepper at least another $1 billion.

3. Local police departments phasing out dash cameras

Several local police departments, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, are phasing out the traditional police car dash cameras. CMPD said the reason is so they can provide the funding for more body-worn cameras for their officers.

Cruisers equipped with dash cameras will keep them, but if they become dysfunctional, they will not be replaced.CMPD Chief Kerr Putney promises CMPD will release the body camera footage to the public when necessary.

“We heard loud and clear the need to allow for open and honest release a video,” Chief Putney said previously.

Charlotte City Council members confirmed they're trying to find the funding to keep the dash cameras, but they come with a price tag of several million dollars.

4. VERIFY: Do more expensive sunglasses better protect your eyes?

When you bought your last pair of sunglasses, did you choose to spend a little (maybe a lot) more for better protection? If so, we may have some bad news.

Dr. Ranjan Malhotra of Ophthalmology Associates says you don't have to spend a fortune to get good UV protection from the sun. The important thing, Malhotra says, is always having protection so you don't pay the price later in life.

But what about those polarized lenses that cost a little more? Aren't they better?

“They don’t necessarily protect the eyes any more than the UV protection would have anyway but will let you see better,” said Dr. Malhotra of polarized lenses, which are designed to cut through glare.

The only number that really matters is the UV level—and it really does matter.

5. Suspects wanted in armed robbery of Pineville Sprint store

Three men are wanted after they robbed a Sprint store in Pineville in broad daylight earlier this week. Police said the incident happened around 11:30 Monday morning when three men entered the store and forced two employees and a customer to lie on the ground at gunpoint.

The suspects got away with some cash and store merchandise, but thankfully, no one was hurt. The entire encounter was captured on video. Detectives found a car they believe was used in the robbery at a Pineville apartment complex, but the suspects remain at large.

