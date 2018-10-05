President Donald Trump welcomed home three Americans freed by North Korea and declared their release a sign of promise toward his goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

Speaking early Thursday on an air base tarmac with the former detainees by his side, Trump called it a "great honor" to welcome the men to the U.S., but said "the true honor is going to be if we have a victory in getting rid of nuclear weapons."

Trump also thanked North Korea's Kim Jong Un for releasing the Americans and said he believes Kim wants to reach an agreement on denuclearization at their upcoming summit. "I really think he wants to do something," the president said. Click here to read more about this historic moment and its impact on global relations.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man allegedly admitted to killing his girlfriend in Steele Creek early Thursday.

According to CMPD, the suspect, who has not been identified, drove himself to the Steele Creek police station and told an officer that he killed his girlfriend inside their apartment on Point South Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives also found an infant who was not harmed during the shooting. Police have not identified the victim. Click here to learn more about CMPD's investigation.

Police said the incident began just after 7 p.m. Tuesday when a driver called 911 to report an aggressive driver, who officers later identified as 65-year-old Jackie Herndon.

"He literally sped up, and now he's trying to cut in front of me to cut me off," the 911 caller said. "Some girl almost ran into me because he cut her off."

Police said Herndon had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12, which is above the 0.08 legal limit. He remains in the Gaston County Jail under a $350,000 bond. Click here to continue reading.

Local teachers are asking for community support as they prepare for the March for Students and Rally for Respect on May 16 in Raleigh.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Association of Educators plans to bus hundreds of teachers to the capital city, but it needs funds to make it happen.

A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of raising $5,000 for the cost of at least four charter buses. About 3,000 teachers from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are expected to attend, but page organizer Kevin Poirier said only about 400 will be able to ride on the buses due to the limited capacity.

Click here to learn more about teacher walkouts in North Carolina.

The Israeli military on Thursday said it attacked “dozens” of Iranian targets in neighboring Syria in response to an Iranian rocket barrage on Israeli positions in the Golan Heights, in the most serious military confrontation between the two bitter enemies to date.

Israel said the targets included weapons storage, logistics sites and intelligence centers used by elite Iranian forces in Syria. It also said it destroyed several Syrian air-defense systems after coming under heavy fire. It said none of its warplanes was hit.

The blistering Israeli assault was by far the most intensive Israeli action in neighboring Syria since the civil war broke out there in 2011. Israel has largely tried to stay on the sidelines, but has previously acknowledged carrying out over 100 airstrikes over the past seven years, most believed to be aimed at Iranian weapons shipments bound for the Hezbollah militant group.

Click here to learn more about what officials said led up to the attack.

© 2018 WCNC