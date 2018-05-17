1. Thousands of teachers marched the streets of Raleigh Wednesday, demanding better working conditions, raises, and more support from state lawmakers

It was a sea of red outside the North Carolina General Assembly Wednesday, as thousands of teachers from across the state gathered to march for more funding and better working conditions in classrooms.

Among the teachers’ demands are an increase in pay, smaller class sizes, and more funding for schools at every level across the state. Organizers said they were expecting over 15,000 educators at the rally, which forced more than 40 school districts across the state to cancel classes Wednesday.

Later in the afternoon, Governor Roy Cooper showed his support for the teachers dressed in red.

Cooper said his mother was a public school teacher and added, "if she were still here, she would have put her red dress on and have been standing with you fighting for her students." Click here to read more about yesterday's massive protest.

2. Apple could be bringing 10,000 jobs to North Carolina

Apple is close to announcing a deal that would bring as many as 10,000 jobs to North Carolina, including a major investment in the Raleigh area, multiple sources with knowledge of the deal tells NBC affiliate WRAL.

The investment would be between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, and the jobs would pay on average around $130,000 a year. Many of the jobs would be high-tech research and development jobs.

3. It's official: David Tepper is going to be the new owner of the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers announced Wednesday that hedge fund manager David Tepper has agreed to purchase the team from Jerry Richardson. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the final sale price is $2.275 billion, which sets a new American sports franchise record.

The previous NFL franchise record price was $1.4 billion for the Buffalo Bills.

“I am thrilled to have been selected to be the next owner of the Carolina Panthers. I have learned a great deal about the community and the team over the past several months and look forward to becoming part of the Carolinas. I want to thank Jerry Richardson and the other Panthers partners for all they have done to establish and develop the NFL in the Carolinas. It has been a remarkable 25-year journey and I promise to build upon the Panthers’ success on the field and in the community," Tepper said in a statement. Click here to read more about the first ownership change in team history.

4. Meghan Markle's father will not attend the royal wedding

The 'will he or won't he' game is over. Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle announced that her father, Thomas, won't be attending her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

It follows days of confusion after Kensington Palace originally announced that Mr. Markle would walk his daughter down the aisle at her nuptials at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

5. A local mom says she was kicked out of an Ulta store because of her child's stroller

The family said the incident happened Tuesday at Charlotte’s Waverly location. An associate told the mother her stroller was against the store's loss-prevention policy, according to the mother's family.

“I mean that’s just insane. You’ve got to have a place to put your child and carry all your stuff,” one mother reacted.

Shoplifting cost retailers $50 billion in 2016, according to Money Magazine.

However, Ulta Beauty said banning strollers is not consistent with its corporate policy. Ulta sent NBC Charlotte the following statement:

We hate to think anything like this could’ve happened in our store. We identified the guest and have reached out in hopes of understanding her experience as it is not consistent with how we operate.In the meantime, we want her and every guest to know that they are always welcome in our stores with children. As well as anything necessary to accommodate them including strollers. Beauty is part of our name and is there anything more beautiful than babies? The smiles of our tiniest guests make Ulta Beauty a more beautiful place and they can visit our stores absolutely anytime.

