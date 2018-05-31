1. Two people were killed when a mudslide destroyed their home in Boone, police said

Emergency crews responded to a reported collapsed building on Pine Ridge Road in Boone a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, emergency crews began searching for two people who were in the home at the time of the collapse.

The two victims were found by rescuers in the rubble a short time later. They have not yet been identified by authorities.

Dangerous conditions in the high country are expected to last through the end of the week, at least, as more rain is expected Thursday, increasing the risk of even more flash flooding in western North Carolina.

2. The silent witness: No charges for witnesses to deadly stabbing

Did you know that North Carolina doesn't require you to report a crime, even if someone's in danger? When Derrick Ervin was stabbed to death last September, police said several people watched and some even recorded the incident. But there's nothing they can do.

“The video shows everything,” Derrick’s sister, Tracey, said.

Ervin’s family said they want those bystanders to be charged, but police say that likely won’t happen because there is no law in the Tar Heel State requiring witnesses to report a crime, even if someone is dying. Police said even though you don’t have to call for help if you witness a crime, they hope you will.

3. 'My husband is not a terrorist': Wives of local police confront city councilwoman

Charlotte City Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield drew the ire of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police when she tweeted that cops in America are "homegrown terrorists" in response to the deadly police shooting of Stephon Clark in California.

On Wednesday, the wives of CMPD officers spoke out against Mayfield, with some wearing shirts that said "My husband is not a terrorist," as their children held signs saying, "My dad is a hero."

"I hope that she realizes our families are real. They're not just something they can talk about behind a screen and a keyboard and I hope that she's accountable," said one woman.

Mayfield did not address the women at the meeting.

4. The mom accused of making up a story that her infant daughter was abducted is facing more charges

Police in Chesterfield County charged 19-year-old Breanna Lewis with the improper disposal of human remains after her 11-month-old daughter's body was found stuffed in a plastic bag hidden inside a diaper box outside their home this week.

Lewis remains in custody at the Chesterfield County Detention Center after she was arrested Tuesday. Police said she made up a story that a man attacked her and abducted the child before her remains were found.

5. Woman says Uber driver kicked her out, yelled racist remark before driving away

Acacia Simmons said she was celebrating her birthday this past weekend when she was hit with a racial slur by her Uber driver.

Simmons said the confrontation began when President Trump's name was brought up during the ride. Simmons told NBC Charlotte that's when the driver said "Mexicans are coming over here and stealing our jobs," disturbing her and her husband.

After that, Simmons claims the driver made them get out of his car before rolling down his window and telling them to, "go back to Mexico, where you came from." When asked to comment on the incident, Uber provided the following statement to NBC Charlotte:

Uber does not tolerate any form of discrimination, and we have been in touch with the riders regarding their experience. We are investigating and will take appropriate action.

