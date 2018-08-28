1. Police, schools warn parents about man who approached young kids

Police and school officials are warning parents about a man who tried to lure two children into his car in Indian Land.

The two boys talked exclusively to NBC Charlotte about the close call. They said they were riding their bikes when the man tried to convince them to come to his house to play baseball.

“He pulled up next to me slowly, he was super close, he rolled down the window and said, 'Do you like baseball?' and I said, 'No,' and then he said, 'If you and your buddies want to come over and play then you can come over.”

“It’s terrifying; it makes me not want to let my kids go out at all," Crystal said. “I was shocked, terrified, couldn’t believe that this is happening to us. to my son. Thankfully, David was there because usually, the kids are riding around by themselves.”

The neighborhood quickly set up a watch patrol and police started investigating. The Lancaster school district posted a warning on Facebook, and teachers reviewed "stranger danger" with the kids in class on Monday.

2. Carjacking suspect posed as panhandler at Concord Mills

Police in Concord said a 40-year-old man was carjacked in broad daylight in the parking lot of Dave and Busters last week. The victim said one of the suspects knocked on his windshield and asked if he had a couple bucks.

When he didn't have the money, the victim said the suspect pulled out a gun and a second suspect approached the vehicle. Both suspects jumped in the man's car and sped out of the parking lot. Thankfully, the man wasn't hurt during the incident. His car was found in Charlotte a couple days later.

No arrests have been made in the case.

3. President Trump to attend private fundraiser in Charlotte Friday

We've known for a few days that President Trump would be in Charlotte in this week for a private event and now we know a few more details. The event is scheduled to take place around noon Friday at Carmel Country Club. It was previously reported that Trump would appear at his golf course in Mooresville.

The event will benefit Republican candidates Mark Harris and Rep. Ted Budd. Harris defeated incumbent Robert Pittenger for the nomination in the 9th district in May's primary election. Budd is seeking election in North Carolina's 13th district.

4. Drinking and riding: Neighbors worried about drunk scooter users

If you've driven around the Queen City lately, then you know electric scooters and rentable bicycles are everywhere. Some call them convenient, others call them clutter.

Regardless of which side you're on, everyone should pay attention to the new concern that's being raised. People are worried riders are getting drunk and using the scooters to get home, putting themselves and others in danger.

CMPD said no one's been arrested yet for drinking and riding scooters, but they know it's happening.

"If you walk all along the rail trail at nighttime, it’s 2 a.m., you can’t even see people coming on them, and they’re dangerous, and no one wants to take an Uber because they’re more expensive at nighttime," said a concerned resident.

5. Federal judges affirm ruling that NC's congressional district map is 'unconstitutional'

A three-judge panel affirmed the earlier decision that North Carolina's congressional districts are unconstitutional because Republicans drew them with excessive partisanship. The ruling was in favor of election advocacy groups and Democrats who sued to challenge the congressional boundaries, which were drawn after the 2010 Census.

The initial ruling came in January when federal judges ruled that the map drawn by legislative Republicans was illegally gerrymandered giving the GOP a rock-solid advantage for most seats. In May, the Supreme Court ruled 5-3 that racial considerations pervaded the way North Carolina lawmakers drew the maps in favor of Republicans.

The court raised the possibility of redrawing the maps ahead of this year's elections, but some plaintiffs say new maps for 2020 would be a more likely expectation.

