1. Tropical Storm Chris expected to become a hurricane Tuesday

Chris continues to spin off the North Carolina coast and is strengthening bit by bit. The storm is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday.

As of 5 a.m., Chris had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The storm is currently about 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras and is moving northeast at about 2 mph. There are no coastal warnings in effect for the Carolinas at this time.

The main issues for the NC coast from Chris will be rough surf and rip currents in the water through midweek.

2. You can get Chick-fil-A for FREE today!

Yes, you read that right. You can get free Chick-fil-A today, and all you have to do is dress like a cow.

The Atlanta-based chicken sandwich chain is celebrating its 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day at all of its stores nationwide. If you dress for the event, you can pick nearly anything from the menu. Sorry, salads aren't a part of the deal.

The event runs through 7 p.m., but you may want to get in line early because last year, 1.8 million people took advantage of the one-day deal.

3. Meet the new boss: David Tepper's purchase of the Panthers is final

It's been almost two months since the Panthers announced that former owner Jerry Richardson agreed to sell the team to billionaire David Tepper. Now, after a waiting period, Tepper is officially the owner.

“I am thrilled to begin this new era of Carolina Panthers football and am humbled by the overwhelming excitement and support for the team," Tepper said in the Panthers' website.

Richardson said in a farewell message to fans that the "team is in good hands" with Tepper taking over.

"The stadium is a wonderful place to watch a game with friends and family. Carolina is and will be a contender," Richardson said in the farewell message. "From the thousands of people who come every year to training camp to the millions of fans who come to the stadium or follow the team every day, we thank you for making a home for Panthers football in your hearts."

The team will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch along on WCNC.com and on the NBC Charlotte app.

4. Couple charged after 4-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Myrtle Beach

Accidents happen but experts say in recent cases, they can be avoided and young lives wouldn't be cut short.

In handcuffs, a 4-year-old boy's mother gives a tearful plea.

"I just want to say this is a tragic accident and it should have never happened, but it did," said Heather Odom. "I just thank God my son is still okay."

Odom and her husband were charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Their 4-year-old son was left alone in their hotel room at the Ocean's One Resort and found a gun in his mom's purse. That boy shot himself between the eyes. He's still in critical condition.

5. Three more boys have been pulled from a flooded cave in Thailand in a final rescue push

A ninth boy was rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand on Tuesday, and media reports say at least two more people were pulled out, as divers were carrying out what they hope is a final mission to save the youngsters and their soccer coach trapped for more than two weeks.

Thailand's Navy SEALs said on their Facebook page that "the 9th Wild Boar was out of the cave at 4:06 p.m.," referring to the name of the soccer team they are all members of.

PHOTOS: Rescue mission underway for Thai soccer team trapped in cave

Eight of the 12 trapped boys were brought out of the cave by divers in the past two days. The third day of the intricate and high-risk mission aims to rescue the remaining boys and their coach and also bring out a medic and three Thai Navy SEALs who have stayed with the teenagers in their dark refuge deep within the sprawling cave.

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is heading the rescue effort, said earlier that Tuesday's operation began just after 10 a.m. and involved 19 divers.

