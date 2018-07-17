1. RNC in CLT? City council votes yes to accept contracts to host 2020 Republican National Convention

After days of speculation whether Charlotte city leaders would approve hosting the 2020 RNC, the city council narrowly voted 6-5 to host the event if the Queen City is picked by the GOP. Over 100 people spoke before Monday afternoon's vote, with speakers doing their best to sway the council one way or the other.

Ultimately, Mayor Vi Lyles said Charlotte need to work for the next years to "make it possible for people to demonstrate, to have peaceful protests and to make a difference." Lyles said she was invited to Austin, Texas for the GOP's decision. Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Charlotte will beat out Las Vegas as the host city.

2. Teens shot outside north Charlotte home

Three teenagers were rushed to the hospital after being shot outside a home in north Charlotte overnight. CMPD responded to a reported shooting on Russell Avenue near Beatties Ford Road around 12:45 a.m.

When police arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries during the shooting, according to CMPD. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All tips on the Crime Stoppers line are anonymous.

3. Saving Sadie: Kids work to raise money for puppy's costly surgery

A Charlotte family spent the weekend doing everything they could to raise money for their puppy's emergency surgery.

The Clark family picked up Sadie earlier this month and everything seemed fine. However, a couple days later, their vet found a serious problem with her heart, and said she has less than a year to live if untreated.

"I really don’t want my puppy to die, and it’s my first puppy. So I want to have a good puppy," said Rylee.

So the kids went to work, making jewelry, baking cookies and serving up lemonade to pay for the $4,000 surgery. A GoFundMe has been started to help them raise money for Sadie's operation.

4. Target unleashes its own super-sale Tuesday to battle Amazon Prime Day

The self-dubbed "Black Friday in July" known as Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 16th with a host of incredible deals and steals. However, Amazon isn't the only retailer looking to cash in on the shopping frenzy. Target announced that they too will be hosting a super-sale (what many call "Anti-Prime Day" deals) starting on July 17th, with some exclusive deals available now.

Target's deals have no membership required, unlike Amazon, and are boasting some of the deepest cuts on your favorite products.The superstore is offering 25 percent off beauty brands, up to 30 percent off Google Home or Chromecast products and Target-exclusive home decor at 30 percent off. Kids gear, rarely on sale, will even have some deals as well! There's 30 percent off select baby gear, plus $5 savings on books, when you spend $20. Not to mention that if you spend more than $100 on Target's website, you qualify for free six-month same-day delivery through Shipt. Target's Mega Sale starts the morning of July 17 and ends at midnight.

5. Criminals targeting Charlotte-area grocery stores

Shoppers are on high alert as criminals target grocery stores in the Charlotte area.

On Monday morning in Mooresville, police said two men robbed a Food Lion, telling a store employee they had a gun. Last week, a police officer shot an alleged armed robber accused of taking five people hostage at a Harris Teeter in Salisbury.

NBC Charlotte did some digging and discovered hundreds of calls for service at some popular local grocery stores. A call for service can be anything from an accident in the parking lot to an armed robbery.

At Harris Teeter in South Park, there have been at least 140 calls for service since the start of the year. At Food Lion in Plaza Midwood, there have been nearly 200 calls for service. At Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard, nearly 500 calls for service have been placed. Click here to learn more.

