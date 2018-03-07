1. Charlotte's a finalist for the 2020 RNC. City Councilman Braxton Winston wants to hear from you.

The Queen City is reportedly one of two finalists to host the Republican National Convention in two years. If selected, Charlotte would be hosting its second political convention in eight years after hosting the Democratic National Convention in 2012.

And even with the economic boon, many residents are concerned about Charlotte hosting such a high-profile event. Security concerns are at the top of some lists, while others feel the GOP's values don't align with those of Charlotte.

“Many of my constituents that have contacted me believe that the values of this party do not represent the spoken priorities of this city,” Winston said. “Those that include affordable housing, investment in transportation infrastructure and sustainable and green policies.”

2. Hitchhikers give NC driver a surprise ukelele performance

A couple of young hitchhikers were thumbin' their way through North Caroline when a man in Troutman spotted them outside a truck stop. Unfortunately for them, he was heading the opposite direction, but he did offer them $20 for something to eat if they could perform his dad's favorite song: "Wagon Wheel," made famous by Old Crow Medicine Show and later Darius Rucker.

What happened next will make your heart melt. They duo nailed the song with their ukelele and have since gone viral.

“I honestly thought they were just gonna sing off something random, but these guys killed it,” Gaulding said. "With all the things going on in today’s world, it’s like give somebody a helping hand and good things will come back to you.”

3. Exposure to feces hospitalizes over 30 people from east Charlotte neighborhood

The strange illness that sent over 30 people to the hospital after a potluck in east Charlotte is no longer a mystery. Mecklenburg County health officials blamed Shigella, which is transmitted through feces. According to the health director, at least 33 people were transported to Novant Health this past weekend with some patients in intensive care. According to officials, two of three in intensive care are children.

“The diarrhea is severe and could go on for days. We want to get everyone tested. We worry about people getting dehydrated," the health director said.

4. Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in the Charlotte area

With Fourth of July falling in the middle of the week this year, the Queen City got a head start on the festivities. Celebrations started June 28 and will go through the Fourth on Wednesday.

Here are a few of the great events you can attend. Click here for a full list.

SkyShow at BB&T Ballpark: The spectacular follows the 6:05 p.m. baseball game between the Charlotte Knights and the Durham Bulls. Should the event sell out you will be able to see the fireworks from Romare Bearden Park. There will also be a free street festival from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. in front of the ballpark. It will feature live music, bounce houses, carnival rides and more. There is a charge for some activities, kids will get a wristband that will allow them to climb, bounce and more.

Downtown Gastonia 4th of July Celebration: The official celebration for the city of Gastonia has been scaled down to an evening event this year. It will take place at Rotary Pavilion at 111 South Street, starting at 6 p.m. Festivities start with a DJ followed by 42 (a Coldplay tribute band) and then an expanded fireworks show to close out the evening. The event is free.

Tega Cay 4th of July Celebration: Festivities begin with a land parade at 9 a.m., followed by a canoe joust and boat parade. There will also be water inflatables, a DJ and face painting at Golf Course Pavilion Area along with a fish fry. Fireworks will end the night at 9:30 p.m.

5. Man pleads guilty to shooting at a car with a baby inside, says he was 'running late'

A Gaston County man pleaded guilty Monday to firing his gun into another car on I-85, almost striking an infant girl.

Belmont Police arrested Jonathan Williams a few days after the road rage shooting, which happened on I-85 north right before Exit 26 for downtown Belmont back in October 2017. In court Monday morning, Williams said he fired his gun because he was running late to a psychiatrist appointment.

"I was late. There was a lot of pressure," Williams said. "I panicked and was scared, to be honest."

In exchange for a minimum two and a half year prison sentence, he'll receive 30 months of supervised probation, the first six of which will involve intensive supervision, and he must continue his mental health treatment.

