1. Employee: SouthPark Mall has serious security issues

Remember the suspicious package scare at SouthPark last weekend? Thankfully, CMPD determined it was a harmless cooler and pot. But it was just the latest in a long line of security problems at the popular south Charlotte mall, according to one employee.

"Muggings, flashers, shootings, we've had all of that at the mall," said the worker, who asked to not be identified. "They should have evacuated the whole mall because they didn't know what they were dealing with. You have to be that way now in today's times. People are crazy and anything can happen anywhere we go and I think we should prepare."

According to CMPD's crime map, 200 police reports have been filed within a mile of SouthPark Mall since June 1, including a rash of vehicle break-ins last month.

2. Do you have a college degree? Do you need a job? Have you considered becoming a teacher?

If you answered yes to those three questions, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools could be the place for you. With the upcoming school year less than a month away, the area's largest school district says they're in need of nearly 500 teachers. So, how do you hire hundreds of teachers on such short notice?

The answer is a crash course. Here's how it works. If you live in North Carolina and have a bachelor's degree and at least a 2.7 GPA, you can apply for the six-week program. Once you complete it and pass the state tests, you could be hired to work at a CMS school this year.

"A lot of them are career changers, CMS teaching assistants or long-term substitute teachers," Shannon Stehmeier, the CMS Teaching Residency Specialist told NBC Charlotte. "We want them in the classrooms."

So far, 64 of the 81 people accepted have completed the course. Of them, 31 have been hired by CMS.

3. 'Hot Water Challenge' reportedly leaves teen badly burned

Another dangerous viral trend has left another teenager badly injured. This time, a 15-year-old Indiana boy suffered second-degree burns when his friends reportedly threw boiling water on him while he slept.

“When I took my shirt off my skin just melted off of me,” Kyland Clark recalled. “They didn’t really know it was going to have the effect that it did.”

Burns from the water can leave lifelong scars, and drinking it can be deadly. Last year, 8-year-old Ki’ari Pope died after drinking boiling water for the challenge, her throat just too badly burned.

4. More than 13,000 on probation, parole missing, NC records say

More than 13,000 people convicted of everything, from murder to rape to sex crimes against children, are at large, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Records.

The director of North Carolina Community Corrections, the agency in charge of supervising those missing probationers and parolees, said the state does not know where the people are located.

"It doesn't make me feel good," Director Tracy Lee said about the number. "I think that as an agency we are doing everything we can to reach the individuals that will allow us to reach them. Yes, the number is high, higher than I would like, and it is something that we are focused on and we have been focusing on for a while but we're dealing with human behavior."

"There's only so much we can control," Lee added.

Here is a list of all 13,000 fugitives. If you know where these people are, don't approach them. Instead, call 911.

North Carolina Absconders by stpreps on Scribd

5. Alex Trebek hints at retiring from 'Jeopardy!' soon, names potential replacements

Legendary game show host Alex Trebek may be retiring from “Jeopardy!” soon.

Cue the signature “Jeopardy!” “Think!” song to allow some time for that to sink in.

During an interview with TMZ's Harvey Levin on Fox News Channel's “OBJECTified,” Trebek said there’s a “50/50 [chance] and a little less” that he will return to the popular, long-running game show after his contract expires in 2020.

As for his replacements, Trebek brought up Los Angeles Kings play-by-play announcer Alex Faust and attorney Laura Coates.

Coates took to Twitter to share her excitement: "Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying"

Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying https://t.co/qdMxWc9g5e via @TMZ — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) July 30, 2018

© 2018 WCNC