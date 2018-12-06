1. Charlotte City Council approves $2.6 billion budget

After six months of planning, Charlotte City Council approved a $2.6 billion operating budget for 2019.

Here are the big takeaways:

1.A one cent property tax hike, about 83 cents a month for a home valued at 100 thousand dollars.

2. Pay raises for the city’s police officers and firefighters, and the addition of six police stations and one fire station.

3. Increased funding to create affordable housing.

4. Doubled funding for streets, sidewalks, and pedestrian safety.

“You can always look at where people’s priorities are by where they’re spending their money,” Councilman Justin Harlow explained.

Click here to learn more about the new budget approved by city leaders.

2. Trump, Kim agree to work toward denuclearization, despite skeptics

President Donald Trump declared the Kim Jong Un summit an historic success Tuesday that will lead to the denuclearization of North Korea, even as critics pointed out that a joint statement signed by the leaders lacks specifics.

"Today is the beginning of an arduous process — our eyes are wide open," Trump said at a news conference following the unprecedented meeting with the North Korea dictator.

Trump also said he would not withdraw U.S. troops from South Korea as part of the agreement, though he would like to "get our soldiers home" at some point. Trump also said the U.S. would stop "war games" military exercises with South Korea, saying they are too expensive and "provocative."

While there will be "vigorous negotiations" on denuclearization, Trump said he believes Kim is "very talented" and will follow through on his pledge to disarm in exchange for economic assistance. At another point, however, Trump say "I may be wrong" about his new negotiating partner. Click here to continue reading.

3. Tuesday is primary day in South Carolina

South Carolina primaries will take place June 12, where voters will select their candidates for the November general election.

Among the key races will be for South Carolina governor, where four Republicans and three Democrats are vying for their party nominations.

What are the key races on the ballot?

That's subjective, but of course, the ones that will likely draw the most attention are for the Republican and Democratic nominations for governor. Five Republicans are running for governor on the GOP side (including incumbent Henry McMaster), while three are running for the Democrats.

Click here for a list of races NBC Charlotte's following during Tuesday's election.

4. More North Carolina students are using e-cigarettes, study says

New numbers show e-cigarette use is up more than 1,000 percent in North Carolina secondary schools.

The results of this statewide youth tobacco survey are leaving parents and education leaders stunned, especially considering the fact that it's illegal for those under 18 to purchase e-cigarette products in the Tar Heel State.

"It's only a matter of time before a young adult dies because of it," Thompson said previously.

Results of the annual state youth tobacco survey now reveal that since 2011, e-cigarette use has increased by 894 percent in North Carolina high schools and 430 percent in middle schools.

Click here to see the study's full results.

5. Caught on camera: Snake pops out of vent while man drives down road

A man unknowingly picked up a hitchhiker on his way home from work in Greenville, S.C.

Chris Karam said he was driving down the road last month when a garter snake popped out from the vent on the dashboard.

"It didn’t really scare me as much as surprise me. Had I recognized it as poisonous, the interaction would have been much different," Karam told NBC Charlotte.

Karam eventually wrangled the snake and let his nephews take a look at it before he let it go.

"I’m not afraid of snakes. Spiders are a different subject," Karam joked.

© 2018 WCNC