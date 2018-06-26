1. Charlotte city leaders approve $200 million Amazon distribution center

To quote Charlotte City Councilman James Mitchell, Charlotte's "got our swagger back." After missing the cut to land Amazon's second headquarters, Charlotte leaders went to work on a new proposal with the e-commerce giant that will soon become reality.

The result was a unanimous vote during Monday's city council meeting that will bring a $200 million distribution center to the city's west side near Charlotte Douglas. The new automated facility is the first of its kind that will bring 1,500 jobs starting in 2019.

"This is the first of six, so to choose Charlotte first says a lot about our business community," Mitchell said.

2. 'Henry's a fighter': Trump rallies McMaster's base on eve of primary runoff

Republicans in South Carolina will cast their second vote in the primary to determine the candidate for governor Tuesday as incumbent and ardent Trump supporter Henry McMaster faces off with Greenville businessman John Warren.

After earning the most votes in the primary back on June 12, McMaster called in some major help in the last few days. Namely, Vice President Pence and on Monday, President Trump himself. McMaster was the first statewide-elected official to endorse Trump during his run to the White House and during Monday's rally, the president returned the favor.

"Henry was there for me," Trump said. "He's supported me from the beginning."

During his visit, Trump talked about new tariffs he says will narrow the trade gap between the U.S. and its rivals and allies, as well as his zero-tolerance immigration policy.

"They want open borders, they want anybody, including MS-13 gang members, coming into our country," Trump said. "They want to protect illegals coming into our country much more than they want to protect you and that's not where we're coming from."

3. Firefighters step in after spotting family trying to fill up pool by using pots from the sink

You don't need us to tell you it's hot outside. With temperatures above 90 degrees for nearly two weeks, Charlotteans are trying anything to beat the heat.

So when a group of firefighters in west Charlotte saw a family desperately trying to fill a kiddie pool with pots and pans from their kitchen, they knew they had to do something.

"What was just a simple task for us turned into laughter, smiles, and a lifelong memory for the neighborhood kids as well as the men on Engine 18. Proud to serve the WESTSIDE!" The fire station wrote.

There is some good news in the forecast for Tuesday. While there is a chance for afternoon storms, the highs are only expected to reach the mid-80s in Charlotte, so if you get the chance, you may want to enjoy it.

4. South Charlotte families worried about rise in home invasions

You could see the worry on some of their local homeowners' faces. Homeowners in Charlotte’s Far Acres neighborhood are hoping to keep the families and their belongings safe, in the midst of an unusual spike in crime.

There were 15 reports of home invasions in Myers Park, Eastover and Cotswold since May 30. And so far, police have only found one lead.

Police say these types of crimes usually happen in the middle of the day when no one is home. But these criminals are breaking into homes in the early morning hours between midnight and 6 a.m.

They are urging homeowners to lock all doors, garages, windows and to close blinds so criminals can’t see what’s inside.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 704-336-3053 and speak to detectives.

5. Dog hospitalized after being shot in south Charlotte family's backyard

Disney World calls itself the happiest place on earth. However, that wasn't the case for one local family when they received a shocking phone call.

"I was waiting for them to come off a ride and I got a text from the house sitter saying, 'hey can you call? I think there's something wrong with butter,'" said Sari Robengerger, the dog's owner.

A veterinarian came to the home and took the pet to the hospital to run more tests. That's when the vet discovered something on the X-rays.

"I got a call a few hours later from the doctor," Rosenberger said. "She said, 'I've been doing this a long time you're never going to believe what I'm about to tell you."

Butter had been shot. A bullet was lodged in the dog's upper shoulder and neck.

For several days, Butter was paralyzed. But Monday, when the family visited her in the hospital, they received good news: the dog's leg started showing signs of movement. They're unsure if she will regain use of the leg but they are hopeful she will be able to come home from the hospital this week.

Rosenberger is not confident whoever shot their dog will be caught but is hoping what happened to their dog will serve as a warning for other families.

