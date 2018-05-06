1. Police: Report of man's attempt to sell a baby in Durham 'unrelated' to Amber Alert search

The search for a father and daughter – a registered sex offender and the 7-month-old that he abducted from Virginia – is ongoing on Tuesday after a baby-selling incident reported in Durham was confirmed to be unrelated to the case.

L-R: Emma Grace Kennedy, Carl Ray Kennedy.

A Durham police spokesman said a caller claimed to have been approached by a man trying to sell a baby around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of East Woodcroft Parkway. The man described by the caller did not completely match that of Carl Ray Kennedy, but it was enough for authorities to add Durham and Wake counties to the area of their search for Emma Grace Kennedy, missing since Sunday night.

2. 10-year-old in critical condition after rollover crash in southwest Charlotte

A 10-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday night after a two-car crash on South Tryon Street hurt seven people.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Tyvola Center Drive. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a Chevy Tahoe flipped when it collided with a Honda Civic. Six people in the Tahoe were hurt including five children. The driver of the Civic was also taken to the hospital.

3. New SC law will help pregnant women at work

A new law going into effect in South Carolina will help protect pregnant women on the job.

Governor Henry McMaster recently signed the Pregnancy Accommodations Act which ensures no woman with child in the Palmetto State has to choose between her job and a healthy pregnancy.

Dr. James Hubbard hopes the new law will mean more moms will be able to work -- without putting their health and their babies at risk.

"You can work up until you're ready to deliver, but you have to be able to do it in a safe and healthy environment," said Dr. Hubbard.

Things like extra bathroom breaks, modified work schedules, a place to sit and rest their feet, and a private place to pump are all now legally required.

4. Teens charged in deadly Steele Creek shooting

Two teenagers were arrested after police said they turned themselves in following a deadly shooting in Steele Creek early Monday.

Jalen Boulware, 18, and Marvin Chavez-Quiffaro, 18, voluntarily went to CMPD headquarters Monday and interviewed with detectives in relation to the shooting death of Terale Claridy-Vaught. Following the interviews, both suspects were arrested by detectives.

Boulware was charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Chavez-Quifaro was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Click here for the latest on CMPD's investigation.

5. 49ers great, Charlotte native Dwight Clark dies after battle with ALS

Legendary San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark, known for making "The Catch," has died after a battle with ALS, his family confirmed on Monday afternoon. He was 61.

"I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most," Kelly Clark shared on Twitter.

Clark is best known for hauling in "The Catch" from Joe Montana to secure a win over the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game.

