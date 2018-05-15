1. A 19-year-old was carjacked at gunpoint at Ballantyne Village

Police say a suspect pointed a gun at a 19-year-old girl forcing her out of the car. It happened around 5 a.m. on Monday outside the PNC Bank in Ballantyne Village.

Michelle Owens says her daughter, Jazmin, was studying to become a manager at Panera Bread in the PNC Bank parking lot; the two businesses are very close to each other.

Owens says she was also getting ready for work when she saw she had nine missed calls. Her daughter had been calling from the Panera Bread where she works after her phone and car were violently stolen.

"She said, 'I was sitting in the car, and a gentleman tapped on the window pointing a gun at me,'" Owens said. No arrests have been made in the case.

2. David Tepper is finalizing a deal to buy the Carolina Panthers

Billionaire David Tepper is finalizing a deal to purchase the Carolina Panthers for about $2.2 billion, sources tell NBC Charlotte.

The deal is not official yet, but on Friday NBC Charlotte reported an announcement could come as early as Monday. On Monday a source said: "I don't think it's very long until we hear more."

Tepper must still be voted in by three-fourths of the league's current owners. That vote could take place at the NFL meetings in Atlanta May 21-23. Tepper currently owns five percent of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tepper, whose net worth is about $11 billion according to Forbes, would reportedly pay for the deal in cash.

3. First Lady Melania Trump is expected to spend the rest of the week in the hospital

First lady Melania Trump was expected to remain hospitalized for the rest of the week following a "long-planned" procedure to treat a benign kidney condition, White House officials said.

Mrs. Trump, 48, had an embolization procedure Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, her staff said. President Donald Trump visited her later Monday and tweeted that the procedure was "successful" and that his wife was in "good spirits."

The White House did not offer any additional details on Mrs. Trump's condition, though Vice President Mike Pence described the procedure as "long planned" as he opened a speech at a Monday evening event celebrating Israel's independence. "Melania is already on the mend," Pence said.

4. Police are searching for a man accused of robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint Monday night

The manhunt is underway for a man accused of robbing two Charlotte convenience stores Monday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the suspect first robbed the Sam’s Mart on Statesville Road just after 10 p.m. Police said the man stole money from the store before he struck at another Sam’s Mart on Glenwood Drive about 10 minutes later.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark-colored hoody with a surgical mask and gloves. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

5. Man charged with stalking Rihanna, burglarizing her home

Authorities say a man who broke into Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home and spent 12 hours there has been charged with stalking the singer, who was not at home at the time.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say 26-year-old Eduardo Leon of Fullerton was charged Monday with felony counts of stalking, burglary and vandalism, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Leon is accused of climbing over a fence and breaking into the house on May 9. Authorities say Rihanna's assistant found him and called police.

