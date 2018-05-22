1. David Tepper is expected to become one step closer to officially taking ownership of the Carolina Panthers

The owners of every NFL franchise are meeting in Atlanta as part of the league’s spring meeting, and they’ll vote on whether to allow David Tepper purchase the team from Jerry Richardson. Last week, Tepper and Richardson reached an agreement for Tepper to buy the team for a reported $2.2B.

David Tepper pulls up to the hotel where the NFL Owners meetings are in Atlanta...



"Oh. A couple cameras."



But before he can take over, there are a few small hurdles to clear. Namely, Tepper must be approved by 24 of the 32 owners. But sources tell NBC Charlotte the vote will be unanimous. After a waiting period, Tepper will take control of the team in July and must sell his five-percent stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Click here to learn more about the NFL's ownership approval process.

2. Inspectors found a slew of disgusting discoveries at North Meck High School, including black mold and roaches in classrooms

The state health department showed up at North Mecklenburg High School Monday after a teacher took to social media to share photos of the school's poor classroom conditions.

Teacher Jana Johnson said she and her students can hardly breathe through the acid used to keep rodents at bay. The floors were covered in animal feces and the ceiling tiles were leaking and falling.

Some of the recorded violations include dead insects, pest droppings, leaky ceilings, run down bathrooms, black mold and roaches.

“They have to be in that environment and teaching that environment and [having to] deal with pesticides and vermin... that’s appalling,” said Sharon Easter, a CMS mother. “They probably have to sanitize every day, that’s an added duty. It’s alarming, very alarming.” Click here to see photos of the conditions.

3. Blake Shelton is having a FREE concert in Charlotte Wednesday night!

As if being a talent coach on "The Voice" wasn't enough, Blake Shelton's giving the Queen City another reason to love him: a free concert!

Hey @coyotejoes in Charlotte! We will see you THIS WEDNESDAY for a FREE pop up show! Get ready y'all! Lineup at Coyote Joe’s for wristbands starts at 10AM ET on Wednesday, 5/23/18. First come, first serve. 18+ to attend, 21+ to drink. - Team BS — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 21, 2018

Shelton announced the pop-up show on Twitter Monday. All you have to do to get in (well, try to get in) is get to Coyote Joe's on Wilkinson Boulevard before 10 a.m. Wednesday. That's when they'll start handing out wristbands for entry on a first come, first served basis. You must be 18 to get in for the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

4. A Charlotte mom says she was run off the road by a teenager during a road rage incident

A Charlotte mom was driven to the edge after a terrifying road rage incident. Officers responded Friday to the situation that left Andrea Counts shaken up.

“My only thought is, my son’s crying, he’s upset. My only thought is to get away from him,” recalled Counts.

She said she was driving down Lebanon Road taking her six-year-old son to school when the driver ahead of her slammed on his brakes.

“And it wasn’t like he just slammed, he slammed and then like kept hitting his brakes,” she said.

According to police reports, the other driver was 18-year-old Cameron Sutton. With nowhere else to go on the tight two-lane road, Counts said she tried to pass Sutton but he veered over, side-swiped her car and ran her off the road. Click here to continue reading.

5. The pastor of the Gaston County father accused of plowing his car into a restaurant and killing two people says he suffered from 'severe' depression and anxiety

"He was suffering from severe depression and severe anxiety," Pastor Austin Rammell said. "And by severe, I mean severe. This wasn't your normal, what you and I would go through when something bad happens in our life. It was severe and it was a roller coaster."

Roger Self, 62, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police said he intentionally crashed his car into the Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City. Self’s 26-year-old daughter Katelyn Self, a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in the incident. The other victim was identified as Self's daughter-in-law, Amanda Self.

Rammell said he and other members of the church began to take Self’s mental condition seriously when he asked them to take his firearms from his home.

“Realizing he was struggling with depression, it was in the early stage, and being smart enough to understand, he started realizing, ‘something ain’t right,’” Rammell explained. “He called and said, ‘I need y’all to take these guns.’ That ramped it up to, ‘oh, he’s serious.’”

Click here to continue reading about this heartbreaking case.

