1. The North Carolina primary election is Tuesday

It’s time to make your voice heard in the North Carolina primary election Tuesday.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. across the state and locally, some familiar names are on the ballot as they hope to be in the race for congressional seats in the general election come November. In addition, the race of Mecklenburg County Sheriff is getting local and national attention.

Click here for more information about where and when you can vote Tuesday.

2. The Independence HS football team's annual fundraiser was shut down for breaking the law

Parents were in disbelief someone would call the police on Independence High School’s football team conducting its annual fundraiser over the weekend.

It happened at the intersection of Lawyers Road and Lebanon Road in Mint Hill. Police said the high school teammates were offering waterless car washes to drivers stopped at red lights.

However, in Mint Hill, you must have a permit to solicit money on major roadways. That includes individuals, businesses, charitable organizations and -- yes-- even high school sports teams.

“No, I don’t think there should be a permit for kids,” Travis Melson said.

The team was told to leave. According to police, they were not wearing required reflective vests and impeding traffic.

3. According to a report from Reuters Financial, NASCAR may be for sale soon

The majority owners of NASCAR, the company that operates the U.S. stock-car racing series, are reportedly exploring options that include the sale of a majority stake, it was reported Monday by Reuters News Service.

According to Reuters, the France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to identify a potential deal for the company It said three sources it had contacted said that the deliberations are at the exploratory stage and no agreement of any kind is certain.

NASCAR was founded by Bill France Sr. 70 years ago. Grandson Brian France is the series current CEO and Chairman. NASCAR officials told USA TODAY Sports that they have no comment on the report.

4. A budget proposal would give Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers a 6.5% raise in pay

The city manager revealed a budget proposal for the 2019 fiscal year to the Charlotte City Council Monday evening that included a minimum raise of $3,000 for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers.

That's around a minimum of 6.5 percent increase; officers wanted a 15 percent increase. However, those with a four-year college degree would earn more than $51,000, which would be right around a 16-percent jump.

NBC Charlotte also learned details comparing CMPD salaries with other similar size departments. An internal CMPD report using Department of Justice data showed the starting salary for CMPD officers at $44,000. The average salary was $51,000 among the other police agencies, according to the report.

"Between the chief, the city manager and city council, they are talking about the vacancy rate, they are talking about improving salary for our current officers and our officers we are thinking about getting into the profession," Tufano previously told NBC Charlotte.

5. Hidden cameras found in coffee chain's restroom

Police are warning about hidden cameras in public restrooms after yet another case is being investigated, this time at a Georgia Starbucks.

It was the second hidden camera found at that location in as many weeks. Police do not have any leads on suspects.

“I think about it for my little girl and my wife and I worry about the privacy and their safety,” one customer said.

Detectives say this is becoming an epidemic. Porn websites have whole categories dedicated to hidden cameras in public toilets. And there have been several recent cases in the Carolinas.

A Rock Hill landlord was recently charged for installing spy camera towel hooks in tenants' bathrooms. A York County teacher is being tried for installing one in a middle school bathroom to peep on children.

