1. 'That's how I stay in shape' | NC teacher suspended after pole-dancing video surfaces online

Kandice Mason is a middle school teacher in Hoke County. She also is a part-time pole dancing instructor. However, the two came together after a video of her dancing surfaced online recently, leading to her being suspended by the district.

“That’s how I stay in shape, that’s how I feel like I can express myself,” she said. “I don’t see it as negative.”

“They can’t get the past the fact that it’s something that strippers to do in the strip clubs,” said Kelly Wood, owner of Pole Dance Charlotte: Fun and Fitness Dance Studio. “Maybe if teachers made more money, this wouldn’t be an issue.”

The Hoke County School District would not comment other than to confirm that Mason has been suspended with pay pending their investigation.

2. #ThinkBeforeYouPost: CMS teams with FBI, CMPD to end school threats

In the aftermath of tragic school shootings across the country, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced a joint campaign with the FBI and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police about the consequences of making school threats.

During a press conference Thursday morning, CMS and CMPD joined with other local law enforcement agencies to discuss the punishment for anyone accused of threatening schools. The campaign is aptly titled #ThinkBeforeYouPost. Police chiefs from Cornelius, Huntersville, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville are also joining the campaign.

“It takes all of us working together. We take this very seriously,” said CMPD Chief Kerr Putney. “We’re trying to encourage young people in particular, after we start school, to think about what you post because what you put out there remains out there indefinitely. It’s a blemish on you, it represents you, and also it harms others.”

According to a recent study, 103 threats were made against schools in North Carolina last school year. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill in June that will make it a felony for anyone found guilty of making school threats. That law is set to go in effect in December.

3. Harvard professor: Coconut oil is 'pure poison'

Coconut oil has been advertised as a health food of sorts. It's not. Harvard professor Karin Michels is going viral after her lecture on the topic hit over 1 million views on YouTube. During the talk, Michels called coconut oil "pure poison" and "one of the worst foods" she could think of.

And while coconut oil isn't "poison," it is unhealthy. According to the American Heart Association's data, more than 80-percent of the fat found in coconut oil is saturated, which is an even higher content than butter (63 percent) and pork lard (50 percent). Yikes.

Donald Hensrud, medical director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, told USA TODAY last year that "there’s a disconnect between people’s general beliefs and what the data actually show." He recommends instead using oils high in monounsaturated fats (including olive oil and avocado oil) and those high in polyunsaturated fats (such as canola oil).

4. Charles Johnson retires from NFL after 11 seasons with the Panthers

After 143 games, Charles Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday. Johnson spent his entire 11-year career with Carolina after being drafted in the third round of the 2007 draft.

Johnson ranks second behind teammate Julius Peppers for sacks and forced fumbles with 67.5 and 20, respectively. From 2010-2013, Johnson was a force on the Carolina defensive line, racking up 44 sacks.

Johnson will be honored by the Panthers Thursday at Bank of America Stadium.

5. How does a year of unlimited pasta from Olive Garden sound?

Olive Garden's annual Never Ending Pasta Pass is back Thursday. Here's how it works: Since it's the 23rd anniversary of the popular never-ending pasta bowl, Olive Garden will put 23,000 all-you-can-eat passes up for sale starting at 2 p.m. Thursday. With the pasta bowl starting at $10.99, it takes 10 visits for a customer to come out ahead.

They will be available for 30 minutes or until they sell out, whichever comes first. They cost $100 and if you want to get your hands on one, you'll have to act fast because they sold out in ONE SECOND last year. The passes are good for eight weeks.

But this year there's a new twist. For $300, you can purchase an Annual Pasta Pass, which will let you eat all the pasta you want for a full calendar year.

