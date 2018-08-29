1. 'What can I say? He's a hero' | Dog saves Morganton family from house fire

Dogs are called man's best friend for a reason. Especially when it comes to the Fox family. If not for the heroic actions of 14-year-old Pedee, who knows what could've happened.

Instead, the family was able to escape a house fire without getting hurt. Phillip Fox said he awoke to the dog digging into his chest. When he got up, Fox said his house was filled with smoke and there was no time to waste.

Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Johnson said the fire caused about $50,000 in damage. And it serves as a serious reminder to check your smoke detectors.

As for Pedee, Fox says lots of puppy treats are coming.

2. FDA issues blood pressure medicine recall after a potentially deadly mix-up

One lot of blood pressure medication is being recalled after it was potentially mixed up with a drug that could be deadly to some heart patients.

A shipment of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 12.5 mg distributed by Accord Healthcare Inc. is being voluntarily recalled after a 100 count bottle actually contained 100 Spironolactone Tablets USP 25 mg.

Spironolactone is used to treat a variety of conditions including high blood pressure, congestive heart failure and conditions where there are low levels of potassium in the blood, among other things.

Hydrochlorothiazide is used to treat high blood pressure “as the sole therapeutic agent or to enhance the effectiveness of other anti-hypertensive drugs in the more severe forms of hypertension,” the recall notice reads.

3. Home after 8 p.m.? Parents frustrated with CMS bus delays

You've probably heard the iconic Foghat hit "Slow Ride." That's not what parents of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students expected with the new school year. It was a frustrating day for CMS leaders and parents Monday, with one student reportedly not getting home until after 8 o'clock.

"I was not even sure if the bus was going to come," one parent said.

Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox admitted there were major delays, which are normal on the first day of school. And with CMS buses making roughly 66,000 stops over the course of a day, all it takes is one little snafu to put everyone behind.

Holly Wood said her son's bus was so late he missed two classes Monday. She skipped the bus Tuesday and drove him to school instead, but she understands CMS is working to get the delays resolved. CMS tweeted Tuesday that there was a "continued reduction in travel time," saying drop-offs were done by 7 p.m. on the second day.

4. UNC board gets deadline to make a plan for Silent Sam

It's been a little over a week since protesters took down the controversial Confederate monument Silent Sam. So, what's next? Well, according to state law, UNC has 90 days to put the statue back up unless the historic commission says otherwise. The deadline is November 15.

UNC's Board of Trustees held a special session Tuesday to figure out what's next for the statue that was placed on the campus in 1913. Chancellor Carol Folt acknowledged the statue's divisive nature, but said, "what happened on Monday was wrong."

"We will make sure that the laws of our state are enforced,” said former state senator Thom Goolsby, a Wilmington member of the UNC Board of Governors.

5. What the #$@*?! Cursing in Myrtle Beach could get you a $500 fine or jail time

In the 1970s, late comedian George Carlin had a risque skit about seven dirty words you couldn't say on TV. It also applies to Myrtle Beach in a way.

The city actually has an ordinance that covers foul language and allows officers to write you a ticket if you're using profanity to provoke a violent reaction or you're being loud and disruptive. Last year, the city issued 289 tickets totaling in $22,161 in fines.

The average fine was $77, but if you're wondering, you could be given a $500 fine or spend 30 days in jail. Those are the maximum penalties, and it's very unlikely you'd be given those penalties.

But like your mother used to say: If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all!

