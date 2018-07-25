1. Panthers' Vernon Butler accused of pushing, throwing drink at woman

The Carolina Panthers report to training camp Wednesday, but it won't be without at least one major distraction. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler is accused of assaulting a woman in Dallas, Texas earlier this month. According to the police report, the woman said Butler got into an argument with her before throwing a drink in her face and pushing her.

Dallas PD re: Vernon Butler incident. Says woman was not injured and reported a Class C assault offense, which is lowest misdemeanor in TX#Panthers say they just learned of allegations and are in the process of gathering info. pic.twitter.com/gGJf8ZFWE5 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 24, 2018

Panthers PR Director Steven Drummond said the team is working to learn more about the alleged incident. As of Wednesday morning, no charges have been filed against Butler.

2. Man wanted in deadly double shooting in Catawba County

Deputies in Catawba County are searching for the accused gunman in a deadly double shooting that happened late Tuesday night. Authorities responded to a shooting on Curlee Road in Conover around 10 p.m.

Scott Anthony Putnam

Catawba County Sheriff's Office

Police said the suspect, identified as Scott Anthony Putnam, shot and killed a 24-year-old man. Putnam is also accused of shooting the victim's mother, who was rushed to Baptist Hospital. Putnam is considered armed and dangerous.

If you've seen him or know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

3. Strong storms knock down trees and power lines in Charlotte

Another wave of powerful storms brought heavy rain and damaging winds to the Carolinas Tuesday. Several trees were knocked down in south Charlotte, including a massive tree that fell on a home and cars on Colony Road in Myers Park. Thankfully, everyone was OK.

But it was more than just strong winds, as some parts of the Queen City saw up to five inches of rain in a 24-hour period, including Hidden Valley. Emergency crews rescued five people from a recycling center in north Charlotte.

Wednesday's forecast calls for muggy conditions across the area with afternoon highs in the 80s. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says there's a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms through the evening hours. Storm chances decrease as we get toward the end of the week, but the humidity isn't going anywhere.

4. Police searching for man suspected of targeting Ballantyne ATMs

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man accused of robbing three people at ATMs in Ballantyne over the last month.

The suspect's latest robbery came at the Bank of America in the Ballantyne Shopping Center on Conlan Circle, where he held up a mom and her 13-year-old son demanding $500 cash.

“[The suspect] was waiting in the bushes,” she said. “When I finished the transaction, he jumped very fast.”

Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

Just two weeks earlier, another woman was targeted at the exact same ATM. Before that, a young man was robbed at gunpoint while depositing money for his employer.

Police say it’s an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

5. Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in California

After all the hype, there was just one winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery. The winning ticket was sold at a liquor store in San Jose, Calif., according to the California Lottery.

The $522 million prize is the 11th largest in U.S. history for Mega Millions and the game of its older sister, Powerball. The Mega Millions pot is the fifth largest in that game’s history.

To collect the full amount, you would have to wait 30 years. You can get a nice chunk of change when you cash in your ticket, but with the annuity option, each of the other 29 annual payments is 5% larger than the previous year. (If the winner dies, the estate or beneficiary gets the same payment plan.)

Even the one-time cash option, $308 million, won't go entirely in your pocket. It is subject to federal, state and local taxes, these days a little less than half taken out — state and local tax rates vary — long before you can think of moving Bermuda or a similar tax haven. (The new tax law that went into effect this year does make the federal tax rate less, falling to 37% from the previous 39.6%.)

Unfortunately for the rest of us, we'll have to keep dreaming. But if you're interested, the Powerball is up to $147 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

via GIPHY

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC