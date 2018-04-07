1. Man charged with sexually assaulting Uber driver near uptown Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a 22-year-old man after they said he sexually assaulted an Uber driver near uptown Charlotte last weekend. Jonathan Neal, a registered sex offender according to CMPD, was charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree sexual assault and sexual battery in connection with the incident.

Jonathan Neal. PHOTO: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

CMPD said the 31-year-old victim picked up Neal on Albemarle Road before midnight Friday. Neal allegedly told the driver to pull over in the 1000 block of North Graham Street, where he then assaulted her.

2. Popular Mooresville restaurant damaged by late-night fire

Iredell County authorities are still trying to determine what caused a two-alarm fire at the Captain's Galley seafood restaurant in Mooresville Tuesday night.

The Captains Galley in Mooresville is under investigation after the popular restaurant caught fire late last night. Watch @wcnc at 6AM for a live update. pic.twitter.com/WXS5BUkTzr — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) July 4, 2018

A team of nearly 50 firefighters was able to get the fire under control in about an hour, according to Mooresville Fire and Rescue. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but investigators believe someone may have set the fire intentionally. A reward is being offered for anyone with information about the fire.

3. Man wanted for attacking 12-year-old in Charlotte park

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man accused of assaulting a 12-year-old boy at First Ward Park last week. The boy's mother said the man ran up and grabbed her son by the neck before slamming him on the ground.

The boy received bruises all on his back after the assault, and his mother said he's experienced nightmares since the incident happened. The woman said another woman came up to her and apologized before running away with the suspect.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

“She believed he was intoxicated, drunk or whatever,” she said. “Our concern is not that he assaulted someone but that he assaulted a 12-year-old and he might do that to some other child.”

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

4. Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in the Charlotte area

If you haven't made your Fourth of July plans yet, don't worry. There's still plenty of time to see fireworks and have a day of fun with the entire family. The Charlotte area is home to more than a dozen fireworks shows and festivals that you can enjoy all day long.

Click here for a list of July Fourth celebrations in the area.

5. Young girl attacked while swimming off Carolina coast

A young girl was attacked while swimming off the Carolina Coast during the Fourth of July weekend.

Christy Torres shared a video on social media of the girl receiving medical attention in Myrtle Beach.

Fire rescue crews say they were responding to an aquatic animal incident. The girl was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Officials did not specify which animal caused the damage but Torres said on Facebook that it was a shark.

