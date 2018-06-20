1. Trump, Pence to campaign for McMaster ahead of GOP runoff

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is getting some high-profile help in next week's runoff election. Both VP Pence and President Trump will visit the Palmetto State to stump for McMaster as Republicans prepare to vote for who will get the party's nomination for governor in November's general election.

"President Trump and Vice President Pence are changing the world, and we couldn’t be more excited to have their support," McMaster said in a statement. "That they are both willing to come and campaign to keep South Carolina moving forward is a testament to the success of our great state, to the things we’ve accomplished over the last few years, and to the strength of our people."

McMaster earned the most votes in the primary earlier this month but didn't reach the 50-percent requirement to skip the runoff round. He'll face Greenville businessman John Warren Tuesday.

2. CMPD investigating string of car break-ins at SouthPark Mall

At least four vehicles were broken into at SouthPark Mall since Sunday. CMPD said they're increasing patrols at the mall as a result of the break-ins.

For some of the victims, locking the doors didn’t stop the thieves. Jenny Bertelsen described how a quick shopping trip ended the wrong way, even though she took all the right steps to protect her belongings.

“They (the doors) were locked; there were no purses or wallets or nothing,” Bertelsen told NBC Charlotte.

The rash of crime comes after more than a dozen vehicle break-ins in the area of Cedar Flats in uptown over the weekend. Police believe the suspects are looking for firearms to steal, but they aren't sure if the crimes are connected. Click here to learn more about these incidents.

3. This is America's favorite grocery store — but you won't find them in Charlotte

According to a recent online survey, Wegman's was named America's favorite grocery store. The New York-based chain currently operates 97 stores, mostly in the Northeast. Florida-based Publix, which operates several stores in the Charlotte area, was named No. 2 after tying Wegman's for first in last year's poll.

Matthews-based Harris Teeter came in at No. 8 on the list, ahead of Sam's Club and Whole Foods Market. Click here to view the complete rankings.

4. Mecklenburg County leaders approve $1.7 billion budget

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners voted and passed its budget Tuesday night for Fiscal Year 2019.

The $1.7 billion spending plan included pay raises for teachers and police officers as well as additional security guards and security cameras at local parks. The budget also included a tax increase of three-quarters of a cent to support early childhood education.

The budget includes a tax increase of three-quarters of a cent, which will bring the County tax rate from 81.57 cents to 82.32 cents per $100 of assessed value. On a single-family home valued at $250,000, this increase amounts to $18.75 per year, or about $1.50 per month.

Click here for a complete rundown of the approved budget.

5. GoFundMe set up for Providence Day group involved in deadly crash

One person was killed and several were injured in a crash involving a vehicle with several students and faculty from Providence Day School in Argentina Sunday, the school said in a statement.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for rehabilitation and postoperative care of the Providence Day students and staff. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, over $26,000 of the $30,000 goal had been raised.

School officials have not said what caused the accident or updated the condition of those injured in the accident.

