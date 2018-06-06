1. Amber Alert canceled after baby found safe in Randolph County

The search for a 7-month-old baby girl and her abductor is over after she was found safe in Randolph County Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service, FBI and Randolph County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Carl Ray Kennedy was arrested in Randleman, N.C., and is in police custody. Baby Emma Grace Kennedy was evaluated at a local hospital and is expected to be OK after the incident.

2. SC mom says stranger hacked baby monitor to spy on her family

A South Carolina mom says a stranger hacked into her baby monitor to spy on her and her family.

She shared the horrifying experience on Facebook after she noticed someone had taken control of the 360-degree motion feature and was moving the camera toward her bed to see if she was in it.

In the post, she described the dreadful moment she realized her baby monitor had been hacked.

"I noticed out of the corner of my eye that the camera was moving...and it was panning over to our bed," Summitt wrote. "Once the person watching realized I was not in bed, he panned back over to Noah asleep in his bassinet."

3. LeBron, Steph Curry say neither NBA Finals team will visit White House

Given how politics and sports have so often crossed paths during Donald Trump’s presidential administration, it feels like the question of whether major championship teams will visit the White House comes up following every title game or series.

But in the case of the NBA Finals, we don’t have to wait to find out the answer.

During Tuesday's NBA Finals press conferences, in responding to a question about Donald Trump canceling a visit from several members of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the president putting on his own makeshift patriotism event, LeBron James said that neither the Cleveland Cavaliers nor the Golden State Warriors want an invite to the White House if they win.

4. Man accused of leaving dog in hot car for several hours

There is a disturbing case that will make any dog lover cringe.

Police say 30-year-old Andrew McDonald is facing animal cruelty charges after a dog was left in the car for about four hours with no air circulation and no water. It happened Sunday afternoon in a shopping center on J.W. Clay Boulevard.

Police say the animal cruelty incident happened between 2:20 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. It comes just days after NBC Charlotte highlighted hot car dangers.

NBC Charlotte reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to see how the dog is doing, but they would not comment further, including on whether or not the dog survived. Click here to continue reading.

5. Overcrowding forces more mobile restrooms at CMS schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said his schools are not flush with cash.

“We’re not able to keep up with growth through new construction,” Dr. Wilcox said.

Overcrowding is a huge issue, forcing the board to once again approve the addition of more mobile classrooms and restrooms Tuesday, this time at Billingsville Elementary and Albemarle Road Middle School.

“We’re going to have to, for the foreseeable future, add mobile classrooms, mobile bathrooms, rearrange some on different campuses. That’s just a fact of life in CMS today,” Dr. Wilcox added.

Currently, there are more than 150 mobile restrooms scattered throughout the district.

Some parents less than pleased with the setup, while others only demand they be clean.

“As long as they’re clean, I don’t really have an issue with it. As long as they’re sanitary and clean and safe for the children, it should be fine,” one father said.

Despite the approval of a more than $900 million bond package, Dr. Wilcox said it will only cover 29 projects within the district. Some schools won't get the attention they need.

