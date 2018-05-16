1. 'It's not about us today, it's about the students': Thousands of NC teachers will march on the NC Capitol today, demanding better pay and more resources from state lawmakers

Thousands of North Carolina classrooms will be empty Wednesday as teachers march on the State Capitol in Raleigh for better pay and more funding for schools.

Dozens of school districts in the area, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, canceled class after administrators were inundated with substitute requests. Organizers of the march say 15,000 teachers are expected on hand Wednesday, with 1 million students statewide missing class as a result.

Teachers are scheduled to receive a six-percent increase in pay next year, but Governor Roy Cooper is calling for that raise to be bumped up to eight percent.

"This is year 17 (for me) and it's just getting worse and worse every year," she said. "It's not about us today, it's about the students. Our students deserve better, so we deserve better and we want the best for them."

2. Some lawmakers disagree with educators choosing to protest on a school day

With almost 1 million students missing class Wednesday, some lawmakers are unhappy with teachers choosing to march on a school day.

Among them? State Representative Mark Brody, who represents Anson and Union counties.

In a recent Facebook post, Brody accused teachers in Union County of inconveniencing 30,000 parents “in order to pressure the General Assembly to increase their pay,” and that teaching our children that it’s OK to not show up for work is not setting a good example.

Brody went on to write that he supports teachers who “do the right thing, in the right way and at the right time.” North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson Tweeted last week that he doesn't plan to attend a protest on a school day.

3. David Tepper wants to keep the Panthers in Charlotte, a source told NBC Charlotte

Pittsburgh Steelers minority owner and hedge fund manager David Tepper is on track to become the next owner of the Panthers.

On Tuesday, Charleston businessman Ben Navarro — one of the serious bidders in the hunt to buy the team — pulled out after reports surfaced that Tepper was finalizing a deal to acquire the franchise for around $2.2 billion.

A source close to the situation told NBC Charlotte's Nick Carboni that the subject of the stadium will have to be addressed, but that's down the road. Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari said it's unrealistic for Tepper or any other new owner to move the team given its support in Charlotte.

"The rabid fan base, the PSL system we have, who would think it was a good idea or that a better deal would be had elsewhere from what already exists?" Bokhari asked.

4. The Hornets will have the No. 11 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft

The selection order comes as expected as for Charlotte, as the Hornets had a 90.75 percent chance of getting the 11th pick. The team had a 0.8 percent chance of landing the first overall pick.

The Phoenix Suns landed the top overall pick, followed by the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

NBA draft experts consider Arizona's Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic of Slovenia, and Duke's Marvin Bagley III as the top prospects in this year's class. Click here for the complete NBA lottery draft order.

5. 'Laurel' or 'yanny'? This audio illusion has the internet divided

The latest Internet debate is an audio clip that has everyone scratching their heads in disbelief.

Some people very clearly hear "laurel." Other people are certain it's "yanny."

Both sides are looking at the other like, "are you messing with me?!"

Let's just get to the point. Here's the clip. It was first posted on Reddit a few days ago by user Roland Camry. It's four seconds long. Determine which word you hear and tell us on the NBC Charlotte Facebook page!

