Teachers across the Carolinas are being celebrated this week through National Teacher Appreciation Week. It comes as thousands of educators in North Carolina plan to rally for students and respect next week in Raleigh. The list of schools closing on the day of the rally keeps growing.

Former president Obama is calling president Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran deal a 'serious mistake' that will erode America's global credibility.

Obama's administration brokered the deal. He says Tuesday that Trump's decision to withdraw is "misguided," especially because Iran has been complying.

A 15-year-old girl is recovering from horrific burns she inflicted on herself by participating in the so-called Deodorant Challenge.

The girl’s mom posted photos of the injury on Facebook to warn other parents about this trend:

“For any parents who have children, please, please sit them down and show them these pictures. These are the damaging results of something known as "The Deodorant Challenge" which is currently doing the rounds in Yate and literally involves spraying deodorant on to someone else for as long as possible. It's that simple and results in severe secondary burns. The pictures below are that of my Year 10 daughter's arm THREE WEEKS ON which may still as yet require a skin graft.”

The opioid epidemic is killing people at such a record pace, a local coroner said she is struggling to keep up.

In Lancaster County, they have seen 400 percent increase in opioid-related overdose deaths in just one year.

"We've seen a tremendous spike," said coroner Karla Deese, who blames the new prevalence of painkiller fentanyl for the drastic increase.

A woman originally from Hong Kong is rollerblading from Miami to New York and then across the coast to Los Angeles.

Yanise Hoe isn't rolling for fitness. Instead, she's raising funds for girls education through a nonprofit organization, One Girl Can, while attempting to set the Guinness Book of World Record.

