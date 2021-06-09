Flags, flowers stolen from several graves at Woodlawn Cemetery

Police believe the theft happened sometime between Friday, June 4 and Sunday, June 6. No vandalism occurred, police report.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Police in Blowing Rock are investigating the theft of several flags and flowers from graves at Woodlawn Cemetery.

High Country Crime Stoppers and Blowing Rock Police said flowers and US flags, which had been placed on several of the graves within the Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, were stolen.

Police believe the theft happened sometime between Friday, June 4 and Sunday, June 6. No vandalism occurred, police report.