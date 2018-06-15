CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hundreds of air travelers are still trying to get home as American Airlines works to get a computer glitch fixed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The glitch, which stemmed from American’s regional carrier PSA, forced the cancelation of dozens of flights in an out of Charlotte, stranding thousands of people overnight. The good news is the computer system is up and running. The bad news is that several hundred people still in Charlotte are frustrated at how long it’s taken to get back online.

Update from @AmericanAir: PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue on June 14. Our team, in coordination with PSA, is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. PSA plans to resume their operations at 12 p.m. ET on June 15. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) June 15, 2018

“I don’t like sleeping in an airport,” said one man.

With travelers’ patience running thing, American delivered hotel vouchers and promised to quickly accommodate passengers.

“I’ve been told that I can’t get to my destination, it’s very frustrating right now,” said a woman still waiting in Charlotte.

With their fingers crossed they’d make it to long-planned events, a number of passengers said it was slow going as they attempted to book later flights out of town.

“Trying to get to Asheville by 6 so I can go to a graduation party,” said one woman. “I came from Philadelphia, so it’s just a little bit frustrating today.”

“I’m just trying to come up with a different plan to get home,” said a man stuck in Charlotte while on a business trip. “But I can’t get a rental car, because they’re all already rented out.”

American does have extra staff on hand Friday to help with the crowds, but the cause of the glitch still hasn’t been released. For any travelers headed to Charlotte Douglas, the airport tweeted Friday that longterm parking lots 1 and 2 are both full.

