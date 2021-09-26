Flight delayed from Charlotte to Maine due to 'possible mechanical issue'

American Airlines said no injuries were reported from the incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines confirmed a flight experienced a 'possible mechanical issue' on Sunday, Sept. 26, in Charlotte.

According to a statement provided by the agency, American Airlines flight 177, with service from Charlotte to Portland, Maine, encountered a possible mechanical issue shortly after departure on Sunday.

The aircraft, an Airbus A319, was able to land back at Charlotte Douglas International Airport safely and taxied to the gate on its own power.

American Airlines said the flight was scheduled to re-depart for Maine on a different aircraft.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," said an American Airlines spokesperson.