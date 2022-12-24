Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding

Holiday by Atria, which runs the Holiday Willow Grove community, said residents were relocated to nearby sister communities for the time.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures.

Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.

In a statement, the spokesperson said local fire officials advised the evacuation because of the level of flooding. Holiday by Atria has two other communities nearby and said residents would be moved there to ensure they are safe and warm.

Holiday by Atria said it has onsite teams coordinating the transition, and that families have been kept in close contact. The group hopes to have the issue resolved quickly.

A WCNC Charlotte crew saw buses lined up outside of the complex just before 7 p.m.

The full statement follows: