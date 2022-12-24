Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures.
Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
In a statement, the spokesperson said local fire officials advised the evacuation because of the level of flooding. Holiday by Atria has two other communities nearby and said residents would be moved there to ensure they are safe and warm.
Holiday by Atria said it has onsite teams coordinating the transition, and that families have been kept in close contact. The group hopes to have the issue resolved quickly.
A WCNC Charlotte crew saw buses lined up outside of the complex just before 7 p.m.
The full statement follows:
Ensuring the comfort and well-being of everyone who lives and works in our community is our highest priority. At the advice of local fire department officials, we are evacuating our residents at Holiday Willow Grove to two other nearby communities due to a water main breakage resulting in flooding on our property. The preliminary cause of the main break appears to be the freezing temperatures. This evening we are relocating residents and staff to two nearby sister communities, Holiday Carmel Place and Holiday Crescent Heights, to ensure everyone is safe, warm, and comfortable. An onsite team is in place to coordinate a smooth transition this evening and we are in close contact with all families. We are hopeful that we can resolve this issue relatively quickly. We will keep you updated as we learn more.