A South Florida man was caught using a device to hide his license plate as he drove through a toll in Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Robert Craig Davis, 70, was arrested Saturday on charges including organized fraud, cheating and petty theft, according to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report.

The report said an off-duty FHP lieutenant spotted a minivan using the device as it drove through the Bird Road toll plaza on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade.

"The minivan had an apparatus affixed on the license plate which lowered a black cloth curtain in order to completely conceal the license plate as the vehicle passed through the toll plaza," the report noted.

When Davis' minivan was searched, troopers found a remote control that was used to raise and lower the curtain, the report said. They also found a Sunpass transponder that was in a static shield bag in the glovebox.

"The actions of the defendant showed an ongoing course of conduct with intent to defraud the Sunpass toll system," the report said.

Davis, of Key Largo, was booked into jail and later released. Attorney information wasn't available.

