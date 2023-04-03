Foggy Pine Books in Boone closing permanently after 7 years in the community

For the shop's last two weeks, it'll be open from Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m., and all books will be on sale.

BOONE, N.C. — Boone bookstore Foggy Pine Books is closing after seven years in the community. The owner shared on social media early Monday morning that the shop's last day is April 15.

Foggy Pine Books opened in May 2016 and relocated to its currently location in 2018. The independent bookstore, which has been featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is now located on West King Street within walking distance of Appalachian State University dorms.

"I couldn't have found better folks to share space with and I'm truly grateful for the time we've had together," the owner said in part in the post. "However, for the sake of my personal health and financial wellbeing, I have to admit that I'm no longer capable of sharing my joy and love of books with others in this way."

For the shop's last two weeks, it'll be open from Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and all books will be on sale. New books are now 30% off and used books are 50% off.

