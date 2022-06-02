'Schools are such an important nutrition hub' | Food pantries prepare for increased need as students get out of school

According to No Kid Hungry NC, 85% of the almost 900,000 North Carolina children in need are not accessing summer nutrition programs when school is out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte area food pantries are bracing for a busy summer ahead as school lets out soon.

For some families, it’s a time to relax, but for others, it’s a time of worry and not knowing where their child’s next meal will come from.

"Schools are such an important nutrition hub for a lot of communities and families that losing access to those meals or having them a little less available can be tough on families,” Andrew Harrell, program and communications manager with No Kid Hungry NC, said.

Before the pandemic, No Kid Hungry reported most low-income families spend more on food during the summer, with an average increase of $316 more per month.

Fast forward to 2022 with the added rising cost of groceries and inflation this summer, and food pantries know there will be more families in need.

"Families that were already struggling to make ends meet, the pandemic hit, and then that caused more issues,” Sue Bruce, marketing director for Loaves and Fishes/Friendship Trays, said. “And before people could even recover from that, now all of the prices of food and gas are skyrocketing, so we have definitely seen an uptick in our numbers of families that are coming to be fed."

Loaves and Fishes/Friendship Trays fed 6,000 people in January, half of them being children, Bruce said. In May, that number rose to 7,500. The food pantry is anticipating the number will only grow over the summer months.

"Historically, July has always been one of our busiest months of the year,” Bruce said. “People don't realize that, but that's the one month that kids are out of school. There's no school in July at all."

Bruce said the need for donations from the community is also challenging during the summer months.

"Summer comes, and that's when the need goes up, but also historically that's when donations go down,” Bruce added. “People aren’t thinking about hunger in the summer. They’re going on vacation.”

Bruce said some of the most needed items are canned meats, canned vegetables, low-salt canned vegetables, low-sugar canned fruit and cereals.

Bruce encourages families in need to reach out to Loaves and Fishes/Friendship Trays to ensure no one goes hungry over the summer.

“We don’t want anybody to go hungry,” Bruce said. “Don’t hesitate to give us a call.”

This summer nonprofits are also expecting there to be an even bigger need as federal pandemic waivers for free school meals are set to expire.

"Luckily, the summer program is always free, and these meals will continue to be free in the summertime,” Harrell said. “There will be some changes to the number of sites where they're available, and families who have used them for the past few years might also notice they no longer offer drive-thru or pick-up options."

For any family looking for meals this summer, Harrell encourages folks to visit summermeals4nckids.org for a map of the free summer meal sites across the state. People can also text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 and receive a text with the three closest free meal sites closest to them.

"it's really important that we have these summer sites making these meals available,” Harrell said, “And keeping them available for community members."

A spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said in an email to WCNC Charlotte that the district is working to ensure it has adequate staffing, food orders, and serving resources available for all summer learning program sites across the district. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for students enrolled in summer learning programs, and breakfast and lunch delivery service will be provided for community sites (Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA, Parks & Rec, etc.) that sign up for the service and meet the qualifications.