Football coach at West Charlotte High suspended, school district officials say

Officials said Head Coach Sam Greiner is currently under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School's head football coach has been suspended, school district officials said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Sam Greiner was suspended with pay, but could not comment on specific personnel matters.

Officials said Greiner is currently under investigation.

Earlier this year, West Charlotte had to forfeit its 2021 football season after it was made aware of a student/athlete who was ineligible for the 2021-2022 football season.

MORE NEWS: Myers Park High School hires new football coach

After an investigation, CMS said the school voluntarily reported the violation to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

The association commissioner ruled West Charlotte was in violation and said they must forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return any monies earned from playoff games and pay a $250 fine.

MORE ON WCNC

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.