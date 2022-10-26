For the first time ever, Birkdale Village will have an ice skating rink

This holiday season, lace up your skates and get ready for Birkdale on Ice!

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Birkdale Village announced its first-ever ice skating rink coming this holiday season.

'Birkdale on Ice', the Rockefeller-inspired rink, will open Sunday, November 19. Just in time for guests to skate their way into the holiday spirit.

The ice skating rink will be open Monday through Sunday and will run until January 16, 2023.

Hours will be as follow:

Monday – Friday: 3 pm to 10 pm

Saturdays: 10 am to 10 pm

Sundays: 12 pm to 7 pm

Holidays (November 21-November 25 & December 20-January 3, January 16): 10 am to 10 pm

Guests will need to book ice skating reservations in advance to ensure a skating time slot. Although walk-ups are welcome, reservations guarantee you will be able to skate at that time.

General admission will be $18 per person. For children 12 and younger admission, will be $14 per person. Both prices include skates.

Each session is 90 minutes.

For more information, or to stay updated on ticket availability go here, or call Concierge at 704-817-2400.

