'A significant opportunity' | Hundreds of jobs coming to Statesville

EPOC Enviro, an Australian company, announced the creation of its first U.S. manufacturing facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

STATESVILLE, N.C. — In downtown Statesville, things are brewing. Inside Lake Mountain Coffee, owner Andy Smith isn't just talking about his espresso. He's talking about the change. He said over the years, more businesses have moved in and the downtown area has changed quite a bit.

"There isn’t a day I come up here and I do not meet a family that is relocating," Smith said. "When I ran into this here, I didn’t even know there was a downtown in Statesville. Now, over the last five years, I want like to see a dozen more businesses come.”

It's the same way of thinking for Joe Bondi with Red Buffalo Brewing Co. He said over the last five years, he's been serving up a different kind of brew, but still seeing the impacts of the buzz.

"Foot traffic is good, every business owner small or large wants the door to open more," Bondi said. "People moving here, businesses moving here, it’s good for everybody.”

New this week, EPOC Enviro, an Australian company, announced the creation of its first U.S. manufacturing facility. The company chose Statesville for the spot.

It will move into the Statesville Commerce Center off of Highway 70 and Barkley Road. The company has planned to invest over $5 million into the facility and will create over 220 high-paying jobs.

Jen Bosser with the Iredell County Economic Development Corporation said it's a plan that will continue the 'wheels in motion' idea.

"The average wage in the county is $64,000 and this company is paying above this wage range," Bosser said.

In response, many people told WCNC Charlotte this company will encourage people to move into Iredell County. In turn, more money could pour into local businesses.

“That’s a significant opportunity for people in Statesville, the county and the region," Bosser said.

EPOC Enviro is expected to start operations later this year.