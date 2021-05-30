Forget the chicken... why did the geese cross the street? KPD officer helps feathered friends waddle to safety

Helping a gaggle of geese cross the street is "all in a day's work" for a KPD officer out on patrol Sunday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While we still debate why the chicken crossed the road, some Knoxville geese are joining in on the famous joke.

A Knoxville Police Department officer helped a gaggle of geese cross the highway Sunday morning.

KPD posted to social media, praising Lt. Gwathney for escorting some feathered friends across Chapman Highway, saying it's "All in a day's work."

The picture shows three adult geese and about five goslings huddled together, waddling past traffic, while Lt. Gwathney keeps a distance behind them.

Some other geese can be seen in the parking lot right outside AA Tobacco and Mart on Chapman Highway.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, The Canada Goose is the only goose that nests in Tennessee. It's a year-round resident across the state.