Lincolnton, N.C. - A former Catawba County Sheriff’s captain appeared before a judge Friday morning for the first time since his arrest on embezzlement and stalking charges.

After a months-long investigation, SBI agents arrested Jason Reid, the son of Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid, and accused him of using a county-issued tracking device to stalk his ex-girlfriend in neighboring Lincoln County.

Judge Todd Pomeroy formally read Reid's charges in the Lincoln County courthouse Friday morning.

Judge Pomeroy informed Reid the maximum punishment for his charges is nine years, if he's convicted.

Neither Reid nor his attorneys commented to reporters waiting for him before and after the hearing.

His next court date is scheduled for July 23 in Lincoln County.

