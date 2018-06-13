A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer has been charged with 42 additional larceny charges.

Police said Samuel Yaravitz is accused of shoplifting at five different Harris Teeter locations within the city. Detectives presented all of the cases to the Magistrate’s Office and they issued 42 criminal summonses for misdemeanor larceny.

In total, former Officer Yaravitz is charged with 49 cases of misdemeanor larceny. The five Harris Teeter locations are:

· 1015 Providence Road

· 1217 East Boulevard

· 112 South Sharon Amity Road

· 6701 Morrison Boulevard

· 7036 Brighton Park Drive

Back in May of this year, Yaravitz was charged with seven counts of larceny in connection with shoplifting at Harris Teeter.

“We are charged with upholding and enforcing the law and will continue to hold ourselves accountable when we violate it. I am disappointed that a member of our department has fallen short of our organization’s high standards,” Chief Kerr Putney told NBC Charlotte.

Samuel Yaravitz resigned from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on May 14, 2018.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC