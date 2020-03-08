'He was a friend, he was family' | Former CMPD officer working as special agent in Maui dies in accidental shooting

John Bost III was an officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department from 2000 to 2006, according to CMPD.

KIHEI, Hawaii — John Bost III, a Maui-Based ATF Special Agent and former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer, was killed due to an "accidental line of duty death" July 28 in Kihei, Hawaii, ATF officials confirmed.

Bost, a North Carolina native, was an officer with CMPD from 2000 to 2006, according to CMPD.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Maui Police Department (MPD) said Bost served as a special agent since November 2005. He was assigned to Maui County and worked closely with Maui police.

"To all at the Maui Police Department, Bost was more than an Agent and co-worker, he was a friend, he was family," a release from ATF and MPD said.

Based on an initial investigation by MPD, detectives believe Bost died from a gunshot wound after a rifle in MPD's Kihei Division office was discharged accidentally.

An investigation into his death remains ongoing.

"John will be remembered as an outstanding special agent, greatly admired and respected by all who knew him," the release from ATF and MPD said. "He was deeply committed to ATF’s mission of safeguarding our communities from violent criminals, and will be profoundly missed."

Bost will be laid to rest with full honors in North Carolina, where his parents and other family members currently live.