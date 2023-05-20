Mark Walker announces 2024 gubernatorial run

Walker served as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 6th congressional district from 2015-2021.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Former Congressman Mark Walker announced he will be running for governor of North Carolina in 2024 at Triad Baptist Christian Academy in Kernersville Saturday.

“In North Carolina, we must return conservative leadership to the governor’s office, but we also need a leader who has a history of building bridges not just burning them,” Walker said.

Former U.S. Congressman @RepMarkWalker announces his run for NC Governor. Walker is the third Republican to enter the race and is currently polling in second place behind Lt. Gov @markrobinsonNC for the GOP nomination. @JoshStein_ is the only democrat in the race so far. @wfmy pic.twitter.com/mKj15vHHNq — Daniel Crews WFMY (@DCrewsNews) May 20, 2023

