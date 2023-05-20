Mark Walker announces 2024 gubernatorial run

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Former Congressman Mark Walker announced he will be running for governor of North Carolina in 2024 at Triad Baptist Christian Academy in Kernersville Saturday.
Walker served as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 6th congressional district from 2015-2021.
“In North Carolina, we must return conservative leadership to the governor’s office, but we also need a leader who has a history of building bridges not just burning them,” Walker said.
He joins Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, Democrat Attorney General Josh Stein, and Republican NC Treasurer Dale Folwell who are seeking to replace current Governor Roy Cooper when he closes out his second term.
