Former Cornelius officer charged with child sex crimes was church youth volunteer

Erickson Lee was employed with the Cornelius Police Department for almost two years. He also previously was a youth volunteer at a Fort Mill church.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A former police officer was charged with multiple child sex crimes that investigators say happened at his home.

Erickson Lee, 25, turned himself into York County Sheriff's Office custody on Tuesday for charges of sexual contact with a minor, dissemination of obscene material to a minor, assault, and battery.

These incidents took place at Lee's home in Fort Mill, according to the sheriff's office.

Lee was originally arrested for these charges in Charlotte last week but was released after posting bond.

Lee resigned from his position as a Cornelius police officer hours before his arrest, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Officials say Lee was employed as an officer for under two years before he resigned.

MorningStar Ministries, a church in Fort Mill where Lee was a youth volunteer, also spoke out about Lee's arrest. Church officials say Lee had not been involved with the MorningStar Fellowship Church for several months.

Church officials say they immediately reported Lee's actions to authorities once they learned about the incident. They are cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

Lee is facing 11 charges in York County, including:

Four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Four counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years old

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor - 2nd degree

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor - 3rd degree

Assault and battery

Lee is being held in the York County jail on a $77,000 bond.