Former Fort Mill teacher accused of distributing child pornography

Timothy Smith, 50, worked at Gold Hill Elementary School for years before switching to Pleasant Knox Elementary School this year, according to officials.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office says a former Fort Mill teacher is facing a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Timothy Smith, 50, is accused of uploading a sexually explicit file of a female child undressing.

According to an affidavit, Smith uploaded a file to his Google account from his Tega Cay home of a 10-11-year-old female child fully undressing on July 19. The child's identity is unknown and officials believe she is not a local victim, however, that possibility has not been ruled out.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith on Monday. Smith is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond total is unknown at this time.

Smith worked at Gold Hill Elementary School for years before switching to Pleasant Knox Elementary School this year, according to the sheriff's office. His name no longer appears on Gold Hill's staff directory page.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Fort Mill School District for a statement on this incident. A response has not been received at this time.

