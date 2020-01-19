KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The city of Kannapolis announced that former Mayor Ray Moss passed away at the age of 89 on Friday, January 17.

Moss served two terms as Mayor from 1997-2005. During his two terms, Moss completed the Dale Earnhardt Tribute Plaza, construction on the Village Park Amphitheatre, HOPE: a job fair, after the closing of Pillowtex, the current Kannapolis Train Station and the North Carolina Research Campus and Kannapolis Gateway Business Park.

Former Mayor Ross accomplishments led to jobs, new businesses, and other industrial, retail, and commercial developments.

"With great sadness, I learned of the passing of former Mayor Ray Moss. Ray was my mentor and my friend. As a former minister, he always had a heart for those in need. After his retirement, he would call to 'check up' on members of the Council and pass along some advice. He never stopped praying for good things for Kannapolis and our citizens. Thanks, Ray, for being a wonderful part of our memories," commented Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. "We offer our condolences to his children and extended family. "

Before Moss became Mayor, he spent 16 years as a minister of United Methodist Churches and 11 years as a hospital administrator for programming in Florida and South Carolina.

Former Mayor and his wife, Betty, who passed away in October 2019, were married for almost 70 years.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon by the family.





