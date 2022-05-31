Former Lancaster County sheriff passes away

Williford Faile, father of current Sheriff Barry Faile, died of natural causes Sunday night.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is mourning the passing of one of its former sheriffs.

Williford Lee Faile passed away Sunday night, according to a post from the office. Faile, the father of current Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile, served the county for more than 28 years in law enforcement. He served as sheriff from 1984 until 1997, and more recently was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in 2018.

Faile, who passed at age 85 according to his obituary, first served his country as a military policeman with the U.S. Army, stationed both on the homefront and abroad in Germany. He was described as a man of faith who enjoyed morning coffee with friends and time with his family.

Faile was preceded in death by his parents George Lee Faile and Wilma Newman Faile, along with seven other siblings. He is survived by his wife, three sons, eight grandchildren, one great-grandson, and his sister.