Former NC NAACP president Rev. Anthony Spearman dies, family says

Spearman, who was in his early 70s, had his passing confirmed by his family.

Example video title will go here for this video

Spearman's son, Anthony, said his dad died at home Tuesday, according to our NBC news partner in Raleigh. He did not know the cause of death.

"We are praying for the family of Dr. Spearman as they go through this time of loss," Corine Mack, president of the NAACP chapter for Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, told WCNC Charlotte.

Spearman, who was in his early 70s, filed a lawsuit last month against a number of state and national NAACP officials.

The lawsuit accuses NAACP leaders, including the national president and CEO, of defamation and conspiracy to remove him from the presidency. Spearman also alleged he was ousted because of his “growing national profile" and that, to get rid of him, state NAACP officials falsely accused him of misappropriating association funds.

Free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts