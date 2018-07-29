YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A 9/11 first responder who moved to South Carolina was laid to rest Saturday.

Paul Johnson was an officer for the New York Police Department before moving to York County. Last week, Johnson died from the lung disease he contracted after the 9/11 attacks.

His fellow first responders said Johnson was a selfless person who valued his job.

"He always wanted to be out there saving lives," said Robert Stridiron. "My thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Officials said hundreds of people, including first responders and civilians are currently suffering from 9/11 illnesses.

