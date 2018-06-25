GASTONIA, N.C. -- A former high school teacher appeared in Gaston County court Monday for the first time since being accused of having sex with an underage girl.

Gastonia Police arrested Jonathan Busch of Mooresville last Thursday for statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.

In an unexpected twist, sources tell NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner the name of the minor in this case is the same as the name of the minor in disgraced former Congressman Anthony's 2016 sexting scandal.

According to arrest warrants, Busch's crimes took place during the summer and fall of 2016.

During his Monday afternoon hearing, Busch told a judge he understood his charges, and he would hire his own attorney.

He refused to answer questions from reporters after the hearing.

Gastonia Police also haven't commented on the case as questions remain as to how detectives believe Busch and this girl met, and why it took almost two years for charges to be filed.

Busch's case is expected to go before a grand jury for indictment in the coming weeks.

