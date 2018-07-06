MONROE, N.C. -- A former Parkwood Middle School teacher who was arrested last month on sexual misconduct charges with a former student has been arrested again.

Daniel Stanford, 35, is now facing 12 new charges including four counts of indecent liberties with a child and simple assault. These are in addition to the 18 charges he faces from his arrest last month.

The most recent charges involve allegations from two additional students.

Stanford was released from the Union County Jail earlier today and his next court appearance is July 5.

