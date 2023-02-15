Former Union County teaching assistant accused of sexual misconduct with a minor

Jalen Witherspoon, 28, is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. He was removed from his position as a teacher's assistant at Sun Valley High School.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man who worked as a teacher's assistant at a high school in Monroe is accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

On Wednesday, the Union County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Jalen Witherspoon, 28, for sexual misconduct with an underage student while he was a teaching assistant.

The investigation was conducted in early February when deputies learned that Witherspoon had enacted sexual misconduct with an underage student at Sun Valley High School in Monroe.

Witherspoon was removed from his position as a teaching assistant around the time of his arrest. He is charged with two counts of a statutory sexual offense, two counts of sexual activity with a student, and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Witherspoon is currently being processed in Union County Jail. His bond total is undetermined at this time.

“The Union County Sheriff’s Office began our investigation into this matter the moment we were notified of the allegations being made by the victim," said Eddie Cathey, Union County Sheriff. "The defendant was removed from his position of authority swiftly by the Union County Public School system and we will continue our investigation until all leads have been addressed.”

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at (704) 283-3789, Union County Crimestoppers at (704) 283-5600, or through the UCSO app.